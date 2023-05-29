How To Turn Any Article Into A Mini-Audiobook With This New Android Feature

Podcasts and audiobooks are a great relief for people who don't necessarily have time to sit down and read written features or works of literature the old-fashioned way. Now, thanks to an Android app called Reading mode, multitaskers can get some reading done on their mobile devices while accomplishing other tasks, too.

Reading mode makes the act of consuming written content a lot more accessible, especially for visually impaired users. Apart from being able to customize the type, color, and size of the text to make content easier to read, users can also use a text-to-speech function and have paragraphs read aloud to them, including in the background on their phones.

This means that much like other audiobook and podcast apps, you can continue listening to text being read aloud by the Reading mode app even when you are using another app or have your phone screen turned off. At the time of writing, Reading mode is only available on Android phones that are running on Android 9 or newer. The function also won't work on PDF files, email or chat messages, and other social media feed content.