The Best Podcast App Alternatives For Android

One of the most enjoyable things you can do on your Android phone is listen to podcasts. It's a great way to learn about new topics, stay abreast on current events, and ultimately give your brain a break from everyday stresses. Whatever your interests are, there is a good chance that there's already a podcast or two discussing them in-depth — all you need is a podcast app of your choice to gain access.

There's a growing list of podcast platforms on the Google Play Store that you can use in lieu of your device's default audio listening app, or Google's own podcast app. While most of them offer the same type of features and probably similar podcast titles to choose from, some options may be better than others. That depends on what other functionalities you are hoping to utilize and possibly merge, that way you only have one app for multiple uses.

Each of the podcast app alternatives for Android devices listed below is free to use at first, but you have the option of upgrading to a paid membership to gain access to more podcast shows and app features.