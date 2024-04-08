5 Things You Need To Consider Before Buying A Handheld Recorder

For the average person, their smartphones are loaded with helpful tools and should be more than enough to carry out whatever field audio recording functions they will ever need, with the best voice recording apps offering extra functionality beyond basic expectations. Depending on the phone and software used, the results can even be surprisingly high quality. If you're someone who would have bought a cheap voice recorder for memos, lectures, or occasional in-person interviews in the pre-smartphone era, then your phone is more than enough.

But if you're recording more than the likes of voice memos or one-on-one in-person conversations, or you intend for the end product to be something disseminated to the public as a consumer product like a premium podcast or commercial music, then you're better off buying a dedicated portable audio recorder. There are many reasons to pick these, like superior built-in microphones, inputs for higher-quality external microphones, multitrack recording, and higher-quality recording formats. There are a myriad of reasons you might just want a dedicated device regardless, like reducing battery drain on your phone or having more storage since microSD card slots are becoming less and less common on major handsets.

If you're reading this, you probably already know some of this and have decided to buy a dedicated recorder. But if you're not sure which, we have five things that you need to consider before deciding to buy whatever recorder you pick from Zoon, Tascam, or one of their competitors.