3 Unexpected Uses For Old SD Cards

Have you ever found yourself with a bunch of SD cards and didn't know what to do with them? Whether you are a creative professional or even a gamer, it is common to have a dozen of these little things lying around.

For years, SD cards have provided compact and cost-effective media storage and expansion solutions for everything from Android phones to digital cameras. At some point, you may have even been convinced to spend significantly more to buy the high-endurance version.

With so many console developers skimping on internal storage, SD cards remain a top external storage choice for gamers downloading games from online stores, such as the Nintendo Switch. However, a growing number of alternative storage options, such as cloud storage, are becoming available to us each year. Recently, SD cards have become less necessary for the ordinary person.

Thankfully, this doesn't mean your old SD cards belong in the landfill. Aside from the usual media storage features, there are a few unexpected ways that you can still use them today. So, before you reformat your SD card on Mac or Windows, here are some ways you can consider using it: