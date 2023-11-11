5 Of The Best Raspberry Pi Projects For Kids

There are a few options out there if you aren't ready to jump into a project that you and your kid have to build completely from scratch. Petoi makes an excellent Raspberry Pi-powered robotic dog kit, for instance, but one of the better options for young kids who are just getting started is the Boolean Box computer. This kit is recommended for children ages 8+ and comes with nearly everything you need to build a complete home computer. It includes a Raspberry Pi Model 4, a wireless keyboard and mouse, a small form factor case, a power supply, an 8GB SD card, and several other components that your kid can use to build their very own computer. It doesn't come with a monitor, but it does include an HDMI cable and suggests that you hook it up to your television once it is completed–though you can also hook it up to any monitor with an HDMI input if you have an extra one lying around.

Now, this PC isn't going to be a powerhouse, but it's perfectly sufficient for handling simple computing tasks. The product description states that "The Boolean Box computer kit comes preloaded with software including Minecraft for learning coding." It also contains tools for learning to code in Scratch and Python. There are several other free projects available for the computer through the Boolean Girl website as well.