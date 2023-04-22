12 Of The Best Raspberry Pi Projects To Check Out In 2023

Considering it's been almost impossible to buy a Raspberry Pi for about a year because of supply chain shortages, it's remarkable how many people continue to create interesting and increasingly useful projects for these single-board computers. Of course, what's actually useful varies tremendously from person to person, but there have been so many Pi projects for so many years that there's pretty much something for everyone.

Most people could make good use of Pi-Hole, for example, as a network ad-blocker (it has a lot of other uses, as well). Brewing your own Pi-based time server, on the other hand, isn't the sort of project most people would get passionate about. Still, there's something for everyone, and every day someone writes up a new Raspberry Pi project you wish you'd thought of yourself.

Here we have a handful of very cool projects you can do with a Raspberry Pi, one you probably don't want to do, and one you probably shouldn't do. We tried to cover a lot of bases and include something for everyone, whether your goal is to cook a hamburger or to analyze the frequencies in the EDM masterpiece you just created in Ardour. Let's start with one that, apparently, has near-universal appeal.