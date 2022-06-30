This New $6 Raspberry Pi Is The Computer The DIY Smart Home Needs

Raspberry Pi, the U.K.-based manufacturer of single board computers (SBCs), has been making these affordable, capable computing modules for a decade now. Over the years, the company has developed several iterations and variants of its products. What was originally meant to be a very affordable commuting platform to teach introductory computer science to school and college kids has since been lapped up by users who have varied interests. Today, it is not uncommon for Raspberry Pi computers to be used for various small computing needs as diverse as setting up one's own home-based weather station to using them as multimedia controllers.

While affordability has always been a key driver for Raspberry Pi, back in January 2021, the company outdid itself when it announced one of its most affordable products ever in the form of the Raspberry Pi Pico. This product, which also happened to be the company's first-ever machine to use a single microcontroller chip, had an incredible price tag of $4. However, given the incredibly low cost of the product, it did come with a couple of drawbacks. Key among them is the lack of Wi-Fi support, not to mention the absence of a dedicated reset button.

More than a year since the arrival of the Raspberry Pi Pico, the company has decided it needed an upgrade. Earlier today, Raspberry Pi announced the launch of the new Raspberry Pi Pico W, which fixes one of these omissions. As you may have already figured, the W in the Raspberry Pi Pico W denotes support for Wi-Fi.