You Should Make Your Own Smart Bird Feeder With Raspberry Pi: Here's Why

Everything from coffee makers to home hydroponics systems seems equipped with hardware that allows them to be controlled via smart home ecosystems, but plenty of items don't come with smart controls. That hasn't stopped people from converting them, though. Hobbyist engineers have found clever ways to smarten up everyday devices using the Raspberry Pi. These tiny computers' size, versatility, and affordability have inspired numerous makers to use them as command receivers and control centers for their devices.

That's how Jeff Stockman, a student at the University of Washington, came to create a smart bird feeder for his "Internet of Things" course. "It uses an ultrasonic ranger to detect the presence of a bird," Jeff explained in an interview with The MagPi Magazine. "This detects the distance of the bird from the feeder, and when it decreases below 14 centimeters, it triggers the camera to snap a photo. Once the bird is more than 14 centimeters away, the camera is ready to take a photo again."

These photos are then connected to the Raspberry Pi, which relays that information to the home computer. Other makers have designed similar models using 3D-printed housings and other components. Tom's Hardware reported that a maker named Hermy65 created one that works in conjunction with the Raspberry Pi Global Shutter Camera. Autodesk Instructables user "sbkirby" posted instructions for how to make one that uses an Adafruit CAP1188 capacity touch sensor to detect when birds land.

A smart birdhouse might seem like one of the more unusual Raspberry Pi projects, but there are a few good reasons for making your own.