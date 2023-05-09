5 Unusual Raspberry Pi Projects Found In The Wild

If there's one word to describe a Raspberry Pi, it would be "versatile." This small but powerful single-board computer is designed for a wide range of DIY applications, ranging from a simple media center to a multi-component weather station. That's why it came as no surprise that since its launch over a decade ago, it has already sold no less than 40 million units and powered thousands of projects for educational, personal, and even commercial use.

While a lot of hobbyists and tech enthusiasts have used the Raspberry Pi for typical tasks such as replacing their desktop computers or building smart robots with cameras and sensors, there are several projects in the wild that have taken the DIY game to a whole other — and quite unusual — level. Even better, some of the most creative and out-of-the-box Raspberry Pi projects are ones you can try to replicate at home.