How To Build A Simple Raspberry Pi Home Security Camera

Once the flashing process finishes, you need to connect your Raspberry Pi to the Wi-Fi network. Insert the microSD card into the computer again, and do the steps below:

1. Download and install Atom. This will be used to create a special file that will automatically connect your Raspberry Pi to the Wi-Fi network.

2. Open Atom.

3. Click on File and select New File.

4. Type the following lines on the new file.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

5. Replace "COUNTRY_ISO_CODE" with your country's two-letter ISO code (e.g., us for the United States, ca for Canada).

6. Replace "YOUR_NETWORK_NAME" and "YOUR_NETWORK_PASSWORD" with your network's SSID and password.

7. Save the file to your microSD card as "wpa_supplicant.conf" (without quotes).

8. Eject the microSD card from your computer and insert it into your board.

9. Power up the Raspberry Pi.

10. While the board initializes, download and install Angry IP on your computer. You will use this to know what the Raspberry Pi's IP address is.

11. Open Angry IP.

12. Click on Start.

13. Find the IP address with a hostname starting with MEYE.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

14. Launch your computer browser.

15. Type the board's IP address and hit Enter. It should automatically display the stream from your camera.

If you don't see a video stream, check if the camera is properly connected. If you have the Raspberry Pi camera, it should be firmly seated on the ribbon slot.