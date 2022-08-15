How To Turn Your Raspberry Pi Into A Weather Station

Raspberry Pi, a mini single-board computer (SBC), is a blessing for DIY enthusiasts. It gives users the flexibility to create general purpose or sometimes dedicated gadgets that serve various purposes without burning a hole into the pocket. Besides standalone Raspberry Pi devices, one can also attach HATs or Hardware Attached on Top to achieve a specific function using barebones or homemade hardware. For instance, you can connect primitive temperature and humidity sensors as HATs and use them to convert your Raspberry Pi into a weather station.

Owning a weather station can have many advantages. First, if you are a data nerd like me, you must get a dopamine rush from constantly engaging yourself with numbers. Using a bespoke weather station sensor can give you accurate temperature, atmospheric pressure, and humidity values, alongside other values relevant to your particular location. The same can also be helpful for schools and colleges, office complexes, farms, or laboratories.

This exclusive weather station can be used to study the local climate if you live in a remote location (or live out of a camper or trailer) and don't have a state-sponsored weather station nearby. Moreover, temperature and humidity are crucial for optimal crop growth. This personal weather station can ensure you give your crops just the right amount of water and nutrients, especially for plants requiring extreme care.