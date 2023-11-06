How To Choose The Best Raspberry Pi Model For Your Retro Gaming Project

The Raspberry Pi was a revolutionary device. A single-board computer with a multitude of uses became so popular it was almost impossible to buy one for a year due to supply chain shortages.

While there are many reasons to get a Raspberry Pi, many of them educational or small but cool, there's one project that turns this tiny computer into a must-have — retro gaming. This is one of the most popular uses for the Raspberry Pi, as it requires rather little. All you need is an SD card, a monitor or TV, an HDMI cable and USB controllers. Once you do, with simple open-source software, you can install most retro consoles and all sorts of games you want into your Raspberry Pi.

Like anything related to computers, choosing the right components is key. Before you start boasting about your new console that costs under $40, you need to choose the right Raspberry Pi.