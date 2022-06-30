How To Build Your Own Retro Gaming Console With A Raspberry Pi

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Far-flung from its origins as an unpopular hobby, it seems like gaming refuses to slow down any time soon, and according to Statista, there were over 3.24 billion gamers worldwide in 2021 alone. Retro gaming is considered a preferable alternative to contemporary gaming, and its purest fans might prefer playing "Super Mario Bros" on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) as opposed to playing "League of Legends" on a modern gaming PC. However, tastes tend to vary across populations, and there's likely plenty of crossover between retro gamers and contemporary gamers, especially as the emulation community grows in tandem with routine boosts to PC hardware power over the course of time.

Someone might emulate a classic game using newer PC hardware or even something like this MiSTer FPGA device if they're unable to find working OG gaming consoles like the aforementioned NES, PlayStation, or Sega Genesis. Alternatively, one might rely on the emulation power inherent within contemporary consoles like the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5, which are compatible with optional services like Nintendo Switch Online or PlayStation Plus Extra, both of which feature cleaned-up versions of many timeless classics. But it's certainly worth noting that there's an even cheaper and potentially better option that often goes overlooked: the Raspberry Pi, a device that is credit card thin and drastically less expensive than the other devices mentioned earlier — and yes, you can even play "Minecraft" on it.