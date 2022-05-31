Why The MiSTer Is The Best FPGA Gaming Device You Can Buy

Retro gaming has grown in popularity as the public's nostalgia for classic video game consoles has resurged alongside a strange fascination with CRT computer monitors and TVs. It has been possible to emulate older console games on modern PCs for some time with downloadable software emulators, though it's hard to achieve a close reproduction of the original experience using them. Field-programmable gate array gaming, more commonly called FPGA gaming, is a fancy term for a style of hardware (rather than software) emulation that can mimic an older console like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) with close-to-pinpoint accuracy — at least as far as critics seem to favorably suggest.

A well-built FPGA device should make it possible to play retro games more comfortably for longer periods of time and with fewer glitches along the way, and the open-source MiSTer FPGA console is the one that any retro gamer should be focused on buying if they're serious about the hobby. The device is readily available and features a large, active community that can help new users get started with their own setups.

As part of a long evaluation of the hardware, Kotaku suggested MiSTer is the best FPGA device around; it started as an Atari emulator and gradually expanded with a little help from its open-source community to eventually support more than 30 different consoles. Hand in hand with the open-source nature of the MiSTer project, early work toward emulating the PlayStation (PSX) has been released, and many of the existing console cores come packed in if you purchase the preconfigured SD card from the MiSTer website. With that said, you do need to source all of your ROMs — files where your games are stored, basically — from a separate and ideally legal location.