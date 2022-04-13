What Is FPGA Gaming?

Emulating video game consoles via software has been a popular way to enjoy retro gaming for some time now. Software emulation of consoles works by convincing a ROM (or read-only memory, copied from a game's original data) that it is being played on an actual console. Although half of the time this emulation method can work well, there are also plenty of issues that pop up quite often due to incompatibilities between the ROM and emulator. From buggy games to distorted audio, software emulation is far from perfect. This boils down to the fact that it's difficult to properly emulate hardware using software.

This is where field-programmable gate array (FPGA) emulation comes into play. The technology is an up-and-coming contender for the best way to emulate classic video game systems, doing so by removing many of the issues found in purely software emulation, and it has the potential to make nearly complete reproductions of classic consoles.