10 Best Uses For Old CRT Monitors

Cast yourself back in time for a moment. It's the '80s or '90s and you've just settled down with a big bowl of sugary cereal for the Saturday morning cartoon lineup. A few days later you come home from school, throw down your bookbag, and settle in to play a couple of hours of video games on your Nintendo Entertainment System. The internet exists but it hasn't made its way to your neighborhood yet, you won't learn about AOL Instant Messenger or Hamster Dance for years yet.

There is only one screen in your home — a heavy, bulky, sometimes staticky CRT TV — and all of your entertainment filters through it. It's your slightly bulbous window to the world. CRT (short for cathode-ray-tube) monitors used to be the gold standard in TV and computer monitor hardware. If you wanted to display moving images on a screen, CRT was the way to get it done. When you finally do get home internet, you'll experience it through a CRT monitor, as well.

As display technologies advanced, CRT fell out of use, and thinner, lighter, higher-quality monitors replaced them. Most of them were thrown in the trash or donated to thrift stores. It's too bad, really. Bearing in mind the potential risks involved in fiddling with an old CRT, (via NEDT), there's plenty to do with your old CRT if you happen to have one lying around.