Every Apple iMac Release In Chronological Order

There's an alternate universe in which Apple is a very different company. IN 1985, Steve Jobs left Apple, the company he founded alongside Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. Whether he was forced out or left of his own accord is a matter of contention, (via Business Insider), but the fact remains that he left and the company struggled. Jobs quickly started a new company which was acquired by Apple a decade later, bringing him back into the fold and into the CEO role, (via Inc).

Almost immediately, Jobs got to work, dismantling the traditional management structure and captaining Apple's ship toward some of its most iconic products. Within a few years, the company had launched a number of product lines that would come to define them aesthetically and, in the market, including the first iPod and, later, the iconic iPhone.

Before Apple became well-known for music devices and cell phones, they were focused on building desktop computers. Early Apple computers, like the Apple II, hold a hallowed space in the history of consumer technology, helping to launch the home-computer boom in the late-'70s, (via National Museum of American History). But the company wouldn't really take off until the technology caught up with Jobs's vision in the mid-90s, with the launch of the iMac.