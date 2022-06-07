How To Install Minecraft On A Raspberry Pi

The small but highly affordable Raspberry Pi is good at all sorts of things in the fields of programming, education, robotics, and even home networking. But what you may not be aware of is the fact that it's also just as good at playing retro video games. For instance, you can play games like "DOOM" and "FreeCiv" on a Raspberry Pi, and there's even a Pi-optimized version of "Minecraft" available to download for free. The game works on just about any Raspberry Pi, though it is recommended that you use the Raspberry Pi 4, which has a starting price of $35.

Granted, the process of setting up your Raspberry Pi and getting "Minecraft: Pi Edition" up and running on the bite-sized system is nowhere close to as simple as installing and playing it on a Mac or Windows PC. If you're unfamiliar with Linux, some of the necessary steps may confuse or disorient you, making it important to understand both how your Raspberry Pi works and how to follow the specific setup processes for "Minecraft: Pi Edition."

But once it's set up and ready to play, and once you're used to the process of running tasks on your Raspberry Pi, you should have no trouble booting up "Minecraft: Pi Edition" and playing whenever you feel like it.