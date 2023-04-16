Raspberry Pi 4 Vs. Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ : What's The Difference?

For good reason, the Raspberry Pi has become a staple in every electronic enthusiast's tool kit. This single-board computer (SBC) is affordable, open-source, and easily found online or at your local electronics retail outlet. It's the perfect size for various projects, from a simple home security camera to a more complex voice-controlled mobile robot. But what takes the cake is that it's beginner-friendly, making it one of the best ways to get into computing, electronics, or DIY.

Since Raspberry Pi's debut over a decade ago, it has released at least ten versions. Two more popular ones are the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and its successor, the Raspberry Pi 4. If you can't decide which one to pick up or are considering whether to upgrade, you've come to the right place. We'll walk you through a side-by-side comparison of these two SBCs to help you determine the more suitable version for your needs.