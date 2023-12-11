Are 'High Endurance' MicroSD Cards Worth The Extra Cost?

Whether it's for a new smartphone, laptop, or hard drive, a very important figure in determining which one to buy is storage space. Some people are perfectly satisfied with the base level amount of space afforded to them, as they aren't downloading and storing many large files. Others need as much space as they can get. The same goes for SD cards.

While they can store many different file formats, SD cards are primarily used for storing footage from a camera, be it photos or videos, and depending on the camera you are using, it could be designed for the use of the even smaller microSD card. Now, if you are someone who shoots a lot of videos, you may think that just getting the highest capacity microSD card is the best option. However, it's not as simple as that.

Just look at the line of SanDisk microSD cards, the top brand for memory cards. There are so many variations, such as Ultra, Extreme, and Extreme Pro. You might have seen another moniker: "High Endurance." Endurance designations aren't just exclusive to SanDisk, though, and can be found on Samsung and many other brands' microSD cards as well.

The MSRP on a 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card is $36.99 and goes up to $44.99 with the Extreme model. However, the same capacity for a "High Endurance" model is $49.99. Let's break down the differences in these models and see if that price increase is justifiable for your particular needs if you're on the hunt for a new microSD card.