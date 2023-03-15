The 6 Best SD Memory Cards For Nintendo Switch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Games these days are getting bigger and bigger. And that means your game console's memory is getting smaller and smaller. One of Nintendo's most highly anticipated games "Tears of the Kingdom," the sequel to the acclaimed "Breath of the Wild," is about to boast an unprecedented 18.2 GB size file, making it the biggest game for the Switch made by Nintendo. Now that the Switch has been around for several years, and the system's game catalog is getting increasingly expansive, it's pretty common to find yourself having to download and redownload games given that the console's internal storage is only 32 GB.

Luckily, most game systems have the capacity for expanded storage space with the addition of a microSD card. However, while a microSD card can make for an easy solution to the game storage problem, there are a bunch of different options out there that are better for certain users' needs. If you're looking to expand your console storage, but unsure of where to start, these are the 6 best microSD memory cards out there that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch.