5 Of The Best MicroSD Cards For Your Android Device

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many of the flagship Android phones released nowadays have omitted a microSD card slot, you can still find some phones sporting compatibility for extra storage. You'll have to turn your sights away from the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel to find one, however. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is one of a few examples you can find of smartphones with expandable storage via microSD card. Once you know you have a phone that can support expandable storage like this, then you can start looking at microSD cards.

The pricing, quality, and storage size of microSD cards will vary. You'll first want to narrow down how much space you want on the card, because you can go all the way up to 1TB of extra storage if you want, but you probably don't need that much extra space for your phone. A large microSD card storage upgrade for a Nintendo Switch would make a lot more sense than it would for a phone, unless you're taking a lot of pictures or recording videos. Of course, it does ultimately boil down to personal preference.