Why Some Nintendo Switch Games Force You To Use A microSD Card

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic handheld gaming console that comes in at a relatively low cost, but depending on the games you want to play, you may need to spend more to get the most out of it. One of the main culprits behind that necessity is its paltry internal storage.

For instance, you only get 32GB of storage on the original Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. Even if you go with the Switch OLED, which offers 64GB of storage, the number is meager compared to the 500GB standard set by traditional consoles like the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Factor in the slice your console takes for the OS and other system needs, and you can run out of usable storage quite quickly.

Though many game developers try their best to keep game file sizes petite enough to fit on the tiny cartridges that physical games are installed on, some games are too big and still need to supplement that data by downloading additional files to the console's storage. If that's not enough of a downer, some of these games, like NBA 2K22, also require you to have a microSD card, and Nintendo makes that clear on the box. We'll explain why.