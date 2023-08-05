The 5 Best Audio Recording Apps For Android Phones

Dolby Labs has specialized in audio technology for the better part of 60 years. It started with various noise reduction systems for audio tape formats, but the company's technology grew to include the likes of surround sound technology and digital audio codecs like AC-3/Dolby Digital. All of that experience informs Dolby On, its mobile recording app.

The app applies various forms of processing to try to deliver a better-sounding recording while also including video recording and live streaming options, as well. Using it as your audio recorder gives you access to various automated and manual tools for cleaning the recording up with noise reduction, equalization adjustments, widening of the stereo imaging, and volume normalization. Each recording also has a toggle that lets you hear it with or without the Dolby fixes to get an idea of how exactly the filters may have helped.

Dolby On has one major flaw that needs to be mentioned, though: the recordings are not saved as individual audio files at the Android system level, at least not initially. Until you export a file, it's only stored within the app itself. So if you were to, for whatever reason, delete the app, you would be deleting all of your recordings in the process unless you manually exported them first. That said, as long as you know what you're getting into, it's well worth trying.