How To Transform Your Apple Watch Into A Portable Baby Monitor

A baby monitor is high on the newborn essentials list and with good reason. Modern baby monitors have features like night vision, two-way audio, a long range, and the ability to play lullabies and display the room temperature. You can get a full-featured baby monitor for under $50 on Amazon, with prices going up to $150 for more advanced options.

If you don't want to invest in another gadget, using an iPhone as a baby monitor is possible. Plenty of apps on the App Store turn your iPhone or iPad into a baby monitor and relay the video to another Apple device over Wi-Fi or data. This is also a great way to repurpose an old iPad or iPhone.

Some disadvantages come with using an iPhone or iPad as a baby monitor, such as the low battery life and lack of night vision. Plus, since baby monitor apps transmit a live feed over data, they aren't as reliable as standalone monitors. Despite their drawbacks, app-based baby monitors can be useful, particularly when you're traveling or don't have your monitor on hand. If the idea of constantly unlocking your iPhone to check on your baby seems too stressful, an app called Cloud Baby Monitor lets you keep an eye on your child using your Apple Watch.