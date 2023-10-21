How To Transform Your Apple Watch Into A Portable Baby Monitor
A baby monitor is high on the newborn essentials list and with good reason. Modern baby monitors have features like night vision, two-way audio, a long range, and the ability to play lullabies and display the room temperature. You can get a full-featured baby monitor for under $50 on Amazon, with prices going up to $150 for more advanced options.
If you don't want to invest in another gadget, using an iPhone as a baby monitor is possible. Plenty of apps on the App Store turn your iPhone or iPad into a baby monitor and relay the video to another Apple device over Wi-Fi or data. This is also a great way to repurpose an old iPad or iPhone.
Some disadvantages come with using an iPhone or iPad as a baby monitor, such as the low battery life and lack of night vision. Plus, since baby monitor apps transmit a live feed over data, they aren't as reliable as standalone monitors. Despite their drawbacks, app-based baby monitors can be useful, particularly when you're traveling or don't have your monitor on hand. If the idea of constantly unlocking your iPhone to check on your baby seems too stressful, an app called Cloud Baby Monitor lets you keep an eye on your child using your Apple Watch.
This app turns your Apple Watch into a baby monitor
Cloud Baby Monitor is available for a one-time purchase of $5.99 and can be used across all your Apple devices, but you will need to pay separately to use it on Mac. You'll need to set up one Apple device as a child unit and another as a parent unit. The app lets you view a live video and audio feed of your child over Wi-Fi, data, or Bluetooth and receive alerts if motion or sound is detected. In addition, you can play lullabies or white noise through the app, use two-way video or audio, and monitor multiple children using one device.
To use the app with an Apple Watch, first set up an Apple device as the child unit. Start monitoring your child using the iPhone connected to your Apple Watch. You can now turn off the screen on your iPhone, and any noise or motion alerts will automatically be pushed to your Apple Watch. You can even open the Cloud Baby Monitor app on your Apple Watch to view a live video feed and noise indicator.
Cloud Baby Monitor lets you use the screen or flash on the child unit if you need to check on your baby in a dark room. This light can be remotely turned on and off so that it doesn't disturb your baby and can even be controlled using your Apple Watch.