12 Best Uses For Old iPads

When the iPad dropped in 2010 it was a revolutionary piece of technology that brought tablet computers into the mainstream. Since that time, the iPad has evolved quite a bit. While at a glance the overall concept (and to a degree, the look), of the iPad is more or less the same, the modern slate of Apple's tablet computers leaves their earlier offerings in the dust. Modern display panel technology and improved functionality might have you looking at your older iPad differently than you once did.

If you were an early adopter, or if it's just time for an upgrade, you might find that you've got an old iPad or two on your hands. Unlike other consumable purchases, many people have a hard time letting go of their old tech. It could be that you're just nostalgic for the times you shared together, or you're averse to tossing what was once a considerable financial investment in the trash. Whatever the reason, you might be holding onto an old iPad that you no longer use.

The good news is your old iPad can be more than a paperweight. It need not be added to the growing piles of cables, old computers, and old phones stacking up in your closet. If you're looking for something to do with your old iPad, we've got you covered.