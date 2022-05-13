The Transformation Of The iPad From 2010 To 2021

One of the ways in which "Star Trek" silently signaled to viewers that the Enterprise was, in fact, traveling through space in the future, was the way in which the crew interfaced with their computers. Gone were physical buttons of any kind. The bridge crew didn't use keyboards or mice, the typical peripheral access points of computers in the modern age. Instead, they spoke to the ship's computer directly or else used a series of flat-panel consoles covered in sleek glass, which responded to their touch.

In some ways, that was achieved — at least on a small scale — with the evolution of smartphones, which ultimately replaced their 9-key user interface with digital touchpoints on a palm-sized touch screen. It was, perhaps, inevitable that those ways of interacting would eventually make their way to more robust computer systems, and if there was any company that was going to pull it off in a big way, it almost had to be Apple.

The emergence of the iPad hit the popular consciousness with no small amount of fanfare and a healthy debate about whether or not it would be a flash in the pan or a lasting addition to the way we connect with our machines. History has, so far, been kind to the iPad because, so far at least, it has continued to evolve.