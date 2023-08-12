5 Of The Best White Noise Apps For iPhone

Many people likely get by just fine working in silence. However, many people enjoy audio stimulation to get through difficult projects or fall asleep. One of these noises is called white noise, a sound emitted as a result of a signal experiencing different frequencies of the same volume. You've likely heard of it while flipping through different television settings or channels, but that same sound can be replicated and used as a surprisingly calming one that drones out unexpected bumps in the night.

White noise isn't the only type of sound that can be beneficial to listeners. The University of Nevada, Reno, says listening to different music and sounds during the workday can help relieve stress and promote focus. As such, a flexible and wide-reaching program for white noise and soothing sounds might be a great addition to your iPhone's collection of apps. Sure, your iPhone itself has these capabilities, but they are fairly limited depending on users' needs. If you are one of these users who require something more advanced, we've got you covered. We've tested out a few for ourselves, and here are what we think are five of the best ones.