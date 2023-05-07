The Best Wellness Apps On Android To Help You Get Better Sleep

Sleep as Android is everything you're looking for in a sleep tracker, and one of its top highlights is its smart alarm clock that's a world apart from traditional ones. Instead of blaring at a designated time, it tracks your sleep cycle through contactless sonar technology and sounds the alarm when you're in light sleep. This way, you'll have an easier time getting up and feel more refreshed to take on the day. Do note that you need to purchase the premium version if you want to track your sleep every day. The free version can only monitor your sleep every other day.

Another notable feature of Sleep as Android is its alarm clock which comes with the option to use nature sounds. Instead of annoying beeps, a chirping bird or flowing stream is the first thing you'll hear in the morning. To make sure you're really awake, there's even a captcha test you need to do like solving simple math or smiling at the camera.

Other than the smart alarm clock, the app features detailed statistics about your sleep, from your deficits to durations. It then analyzes the stats to give you helpful advice on how to get better sleep quality. A downside to the app, though, is its messy and unnecessarily intricate UI. It can take some time before you can understand how to get around. Some users also complain about the graphs being confusing to interpret.