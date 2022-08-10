Why You Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone Before Going To Sleep

For Android and other smartphone owners, scrolling through social media, notifications, checking email, and finding the latest news with a few simple swipes are all advantages you get when you own a smartphone. However, if you are not mindful of your phone habits, the convenience you seek can lead to addictive practices that compel you to keep glued to your screen every time you hear a ding.

This could be dandy during the day when habitually checking your phone offers a moment of connection. According to data published by Asurion in 2019, half of Americans said their smartphones helped them achieve a better work-life balance. So, does that mean you should always keep your phone on? Many experts would advise against that. According to scientists, using your phone at night may not be the best move for smartphone owners who value their health and need more rest (via The Atlantic). Here's why shutting your Android phone off may be one of the best things you could do for your brain and body.