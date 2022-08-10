Why You Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone Before Going To Sleep
For Android and other smartphone owners, scrolling through social media, notifications, checking email, and finding the latest news with a few simple swipes are all advantages you get when you own a smartphone. However, if you are not mindful of your phone habits, the convenience you seek can lead to addictive practices that compel you to keep glued to your screen every time you hear a ding.
This could be dandy during the day when habitually checking your phone offers a moment of connection. According to data published by Asurion in 2019, half of Americans said their smartphones helped them achieve a better work-life balance. So, does that mean you should always keep your phone on? Many experts would advise against that. According to scientists, using your phone at night may not be the best move for smartphone owners who value their health and need more rest (via The Atlantic). Here's why shutting your Android phone off may be one of the best things you could do for your brain and body.
Turning off the light is beneficial
The blue light wavelength mostly comes from sunlight, but it is also produced by artificial light sources like those found on smartphones, as noted by WebMD. Past tests show that exposure to blue light, particularly later in the day when it's time to go to bed, can affect the quality of your sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, blue light disrupts the release of melatonin, the hormone responsible for making you feel sleepy. While this is beneficial during the day when we are active, it's not a good thing when night falls and you need to get quality shut-eye.
After the sun goes down, blue light messes up the body's natural circadian rhythm, which can lead to health problems such as obesity, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes (via Harvard). Additionally, blue lights may put your eyesight at risk. Studies have found that out of all the lights in the spectrum, blue light carries the most energy and can cause eye damage if you are overexposed to it (via Nature).
Blue light makes it hard to relax
Smartphone owners who use their phones before bedtime may find it hard to unplug their minds and get proper rest. A number of studies have found that most children and teens are vulnerable to sleep deprivation, especially when there are screens near them while they sleep (via NIH), and it's well known that not getting enough sleep on a regular basis can have a massive impact on both daily life and long-term health outcomes.
Activities such as scrolling through social media and checking emails, which you may think is a way to unwind after a long day, may not be as relaxing as you think. Dr. Michelle Drerup, a sleep medicine expert at the Cleveland Clinic, said, "Checking your phone stimulates your brain. You're more active and awake. Even just a quick check can engage your brain and delay sleep." Additionally, staying up late browsing the internet is a sure-fire way to be sleep deficient, making you more likely to be less alert and wearier the next day.