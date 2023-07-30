How To Use Your iPhone's White Noise Machine Feature

The iPhone has a lot of cool features users may not know about that can turn the device into more than a communication tool. When it's not a handy document scanner, it can be used to detect car crashes. Since the release of iOS 15, another thing an iPhone can become is a portable white noise machine.

Listening to white noise and other ambient sounds like rainfall or ocean waves is a largely known method to address sleep issues. White noise effectively blocks out other environmental distractions by creating a more neutral and soothing sound that acts as a mask of sorts. Anyone from fussy young babies to adults suffering from insomnia may find some relief and relaxation and eventually, deeper sleep when lulling audio is playing in the background.

Those who want the aid of white noise to either sleep or focus more on certain tasks usually buy a machine designed to play it. However, those who own an iPhone running on at least iOS 15 can easily use the gadget to play background sounds anytime and anywhere it's needed.