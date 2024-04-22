An AI Ethics Researcher's Take On The Future Of Machine Learning In The Art World

The definition of "art" is difficult to nail down because the artist's toolbox expands as technology advances. Humans have come a long way from making stencils on cave walls with just our hands and ochre (earth colored by iron oxide). Nowadays, computer programs let people sketch and paint images without ever picking up a brush. These apps have been accepted as legitimate artists' tools, and AI may be next.

According to Was Rahman, quite a few artists have used AI art programs – or Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN) as he called them – to produce pieces of art. Moreover, these algorithms lower the bar of entry for many amateur artists. However, even though users can start by typing prompts into AI programs, a lack of creativity will produce equally unimaginative results. To echo the moral of the movie "Ratatouille": "Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere."

In Rahman's eyes, even when someone uses an AI "art" program, they are still bringing unique perspectives and creativity to the table. The GAN isn't an artist but just another tool for artists. Possibly the most technologically advanced tool currently available, but a tool nonetheless. Rahman saw parallels between the controversy behind using AI illustration apps and early computer-generated image (CGI) programs. Many people criticized the latter when it was used for movies, but today awards are given to those who excel in using CGI in film. The programs themselves are not celebrated, but the creativity and talent of the people behind them.

While Rahman understands why so many people hate AI "art" and the programs that create them, he sees AI as nothing more than a digital paintbrush.