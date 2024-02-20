How To Tell If Artists Are Selling AI Art On Etsy

It's been almost 20 years since Etsy opened its doors as a creator-friendly online marketplace, and over that span, it has transformed from a small-time e-commerce retailer to one of the major players in the arena. The site also remains a veritable one-stop shop for consumers looking for unique artifacts, including handmade jewelry, crafts, clothing, furniture, and even gaming-inspired messenger bags. Yes, original works of art fall into that broad final category, and they are prevalent, to say the least, among the hundreds of storefronts on the site.

Of course, with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, it's increasingly difficult to know what is or is not an original work of art on Etsy, and with AI advancing at an astonishing rate, that will likely be a problem for the foreseeable future. A quick look at some Etsy message boards will make clear that buyers on the site are both well aware of and increasingly frustrated by the presence of inauthentic and often unethically sourced artwork in certain shops. More importantly, they're looking for ways to avoid AI-generated artwork when searching the site.

Unfortunately, those users aren't finding many practical solutions as Etsy currently does not offer a way to filter out AI-generated works during a search. With no such filters in place, some users are having more success with keyword specificity, noting that adding phrases like "handmade," "human-made," or "non-AI" can dramatically reduce the amount of AI art that turns up in your search.