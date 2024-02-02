This Roomba Robot Vacuum Deal Will Save You Time And Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Take the legwork out of vacuuming. This open-box iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum is on sale for just $149.99 (reg. $179).
Vacuuming can be a drag, which is why even the most conscientious among us procrastinate cleaning the floor as often as they probably should. That's why the emergence of robot vacuums is so valued. From one of the original robot vacuum brands, this open-box iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum is on sale for just $149.99 (reg. $179).
This robot vacuum works with a three-stage cleaning system that's designed to loosen, lift, and remove dirt, dust, and any other unwanted particles from your floor. It comes equipped with an edge-sweeping brush and multiple other brushes for a wide variety of surfaces.
Control this robot by buttons, voice, or app
In addition to roaming the floor on its own with intuitive dirt detection and cliff detection capabilities, this hands-free robot vacuum also can be controlled via the iRobot Home app, and with Google or Alexa voice assistant devices.
It's also worth noting that this is an "open box" item, which means it may come with some slightly distressed packaging. However, it does power on with the factory settings restored and all original accessories. There might also be some slight cosmetic marks.
Control your vacuum from anywhere and clean it anytime without getting off your feet.
This open-box iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum is on sale for just $149.99 (reg. $179).
Prices subject to change.