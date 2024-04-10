5 Tips & Tricks For Using Your iPhone As A Field Recorder

The iPhone has come a long way since then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled it in January 2007. The latest version, the iPhone 15, gave a taste of the future when it arrived last year with better cameras, a brighter screen, and long-awaited USB-C charging in place of Apple's old proprietary lightning port.

What's always helped the iPhone stand out, though, is its App Store. The first iPhone offered little beyond the ability to make calls, send texts, browse the Internet, play media, and navigate via mapping apps. Today there are nearly 2 million apps on Apple's App Store, according to Apple, including apps for people backpacking and hiking, apps for beginner auto mechanics, and others that use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to make your phone more useful.

When it comes to audio recording apps, there are many options to help record work meetings, classroom lectures, or even podcasts. Regardless of how you're using your audio recording apps, here are some essential tips you'll want to keep in mind to make sure your recordings are useful.