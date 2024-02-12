6 AI Apps On iPhone That Are Actually Useful
Artificial Intelligence is all the rage, with the technology spilling into practically every industry. Unfortunately, its more problematic uses, like AI art and plagiarism, have dominated the discussion, leading many to question whether AI is the future or just passing hype. However, it seems to be sticking around, at least for the time being, so you may as well utilize the latest tech trend to help you in your daily life.
Interestingly, there is a surprising amount of useful applications with AI at its core. Of course, you have ChatGPT and other similar, fairly standard chatbots you've undoubtedly heard about. They use various AI technology to perform countless tasks, including answering questions and generating content. While these are incredibly helpful for things like customer service and eCommerce, unless you're running a massive company, they likely won't help you much in your day-to-day life. However, there are plenty of, let's call them, unorthodox AI apps out there, with uses ranging from creative ideas to exercise and even therapy. The best part? They're generally available on multiple platforms, and while we've covered the best AI apps for Android phones, these are some of the best available for iPhones through Apple's App Store.
Grammarly
Let's start this list out with an unconventional pick: Grammarly. You may not have put the pieces together that the service is driven by AI, but it's undoubtedly one of the most useful tools.
Grammarly uses AI to review English text, helping users improve their spelling, grammar, punctuation, and tone. It's practically a handy cheat sheet for any form of writing, offering suggestions to correct errors in your written work. In 2023, Grammarly announced a new AI tool, GrammarlyGO, which takes a prompt and a user's choice of tone and formality to generate a piece of writing in seconds.
On iPhone, Grammarly adds a keyboard to your device, working in the background on all your apps to offer real-time writing feedback. Think of it as a more advanced autocorrect, but one that uses AI to rewrite entire sections of text. It can even listen to your voice, transforming speech into perfectly edited text. Grammarly is free to use but does lock some of its more advanced AI features, like rewriting sentences and adjusting tone, behind a $12/month subscription fee. However, whether you're learning English or need help writing an essay, Grammarly is a must-have AI tool for iPhone.
Nova AI
Of course, we had to throw one traditional AI chatbot into the list, and Nova AI is undoubtedly it. With the power of ChatGPT and GPT-4 behind it, Nova is the de facto leader of the chatbot game, and its iPhone app puts all of that in your pocket.
The main draw of Nova AI is that you can ask it anything, and it will comb its database and the internet to deliver human-like responses. The more precise your question, the better answer it will give you. It can help with your homework, plan your next vacation, or proofread your writing. Nova makes it feel like you're talking to a friend, not a robot, something that other chatbots struggle to achieve.
However, unlike the rest of the apps on this list, Nova doesn't have a specified use. You have to choose how it can help you. Professionally, you can ask it questions like how to make your resume more appealing or what current trends are in your industry. Recreationally, Nova can help you put together an outfit for date night or recommend a new book or movie based on your preferences. It's complex but certainly has its uses, and Nova is available for free on iPhone, Apple Watch, and macOS.
Canva
Staying in the creative field, Canva is the go-to AI-assisted tool for pictures, videos, and graphics. The service offers photo and video editing, but it's skyrocketed in popularity alongside TikTok, with users creating templates to make trendy social media posts.
Recently, Canva introduced a free online AI image generator to the service's must-try features. Users can simply type in a prompt and watch as the service's AI takes over, transforming their words into perfect images. Whether you need a quick character sketch (which could work in tandem with Character AI), want to visualize a product, or just see what's possible, Canva puts all of the leading AI image generators (Text to Image, DALL·E, and Imagen) at your fingertips.
And, as if that wasn't enough, Canva also introduced a new feature called Magic Design. Like its AI image generators, Magic Design uses AI to let you visualize the design ideas of your dreams. Simply type in a prompt or upload your own media, and Magic Design will use your words or images to generate custom designs, templates, presentations, and videos related to them. Then, you can further edit them to ensure they're perfect for you. Canva's AI features are free to use for up to 50 images, so not only is it useful, but it's also available to everyone.
Chatacter AI
Another creative-oriented app, but one that uses AI in the more traditional sense, is Character AI. It has chatbot features, allowing users to speak to various individuals, including anime characters and historical figures, but its creative uses are what lands it on this list.
With Character AI, users can have artificial intelligence create a character. After answering simple prompts, like adding descriptions and definitions, the service puts you in a message with your created character. Here, you can fine-tune the details of your generated character, exploring and developing them as you speak to them. It may sound like a fun way to pass the time, and it is. However, Character AI can be particularly useful for writers, game developers, and anyone struggling to create complex characters while suffering from writer's block. Similarly, if you're an aspiring "Dungeons & Dragons" game master, Character AI is an incredible tool to help fill your upcoming campaign with exciting personalities.
All of Character AI's features are available on iPhone for free, putting quick and effective character creation in the palm of your hand. Thankfully, even though the service offers a subscription plan, it doesn't limit how many messages you can send or characters you can make. So, while subscribing guarantees your support, you can use Character AI long-term for free.
Otter AI
Have you ever wondered how much easier work would be if you had a personal assistant? While you may not be in a position to demand one, Otter.ai can fill that void for you, putting an AI-powered assistant in the palm of your hand.
Otter.ai is the quintessential AI recording and transcription service. It records audio, writes notes, generates summaries, and can even capture presentation slides, allowing you to focus on the meeting and know that all the information will be ready to view afterward. Otter can also transcribe meetings in real-time, making it easier than ever to read through your last sales report, all-hands, or any other meeting. You can even connect the AI to your Google and Microsoft calendars, and it will automatically join and record any scheduled meetings, whether held on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet. Otter will take care of everything for you. Afterward, you can ask questions like "What drove our sales?" and Otter will search the recorded information to find the correct answer.
As working from home and remotely continues, Otter is more valuable than ever. Zoom, Meets, and Teams are here to stay, and the service works best when paired with any or all of the virtual meeting software. With just a press of a button, Otter's AI will transcribe your meetings so you can focus on what's important. And then, when the meeting is over, you have the entire transcription, plus notes, slides, and summaries, ensuring you have all the information you need. Otter Pro Annually costs $99.99.
Youper
This one may surprise you, but have you ever considered utilizing AI to improve your mental health? Well, the team at Youper did, delivering a one-of-a-kind AI experience that can help you with whatever you're struggling with.
Whether you have issues with opening up to a stranger or can't afford treatment, therapy can be a very difficult experience. That's where Youper comes in. The AI mental health service is backed by evidence-based intervention, using proven successful treatments to address mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
It may sound like a service in a dystopian future, but Youper is here to help. By using AI, the chatbot is always available whenever you need to chat. You don't have to bottle up the emotions you're feeling, waiting and hoping you make it to your next scheduled therapy session without exploding. It's accessible and, most importantly, backed by science, research, and award-winning experts, making Youper undoubtedly one of the most surprisingly helpful we can benefit from AI technology.