Grammarly Announces New AI Tool To Improve Your Writing

We're not even a quarter into it yet, and 2023 is already proving to be the year of artificial intelligence. With the biggest players in technology like Microsoft and Google getting in on it, it's only natural that the rest of the digital world follows suit.

Just last week, we heard of Brave's browser and search engine combo getting its own unique AI tool. It doesn't claim to offer deep generative language capabilities that can perform any text-oriented task you throw at it, but it does help supercharge search to offer more relevancy and clarity in its results.

Now, we're being treated to another major announcement of a new AI writing tool by the folks behind Grammarly, a writing aid that helps you tighten up your prose, not to mention the various dottings and crossings we're prone to miss in everyday typing. It's called GrammarlyGO, and its goal is to take the platform well beyond its roots as a souped-up spellchecker.

In a sense, Grammarly already uses a form of artificial intelligence to power its feature set. Its grammar and spell-checking tools need, at the very least, a rudimentary system to understand proper language. And it's been fairly effective at its noted tasks. Ask 10 writers what their favorite tools are, and odds are a majority will swear by Grammarly to keep the quality of their scribing work in check.