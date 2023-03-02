Brave Search Launches New AI-Powered 'Summarizer' For Quicker Answers

There have been few standout platforms in the race for ultimate AI supremacy. OpenAI's GPT-3 (the artificial brain behind ChatGPT and Bing Chat) has been the basis for a great deal of the web apps and services powered by large language models, owed mostly due to its substantial backing, a massive dataset, and open source accessibility.

The tech is maturing faster than any of us could have imagined, meaning we'll see a startling explosion of new AI-based tools in 2023 and beyond, as well as sweeping improvements to existing platforms. Search giants stand to gain the most out of the deal. As smart as these search engines already are, AI will make them much more effective. The aforementioned Bing Chat is already tightening its screws in preview status, and Google is hard at work behind the scenes on Bard.

But Brave says it wants in. The company's browser and search engine aim to offer everything the incumbent stalwarts don't — faster speed, more security, and a truly private browsing experience. And with the launch of Braze Summarizer, a feature that understands natural language questions and produces easily digestible answers, it doesn't plan to be far behind in the AI department.