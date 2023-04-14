The Best AI Apps For Android Phones

There are mixed opinions on artificial intelligence (AI), and there's no clear way to know who's right. Some scientists have given an ominous warning about artificial intelligence and countless people have spoken about AI possibly being dangerous or becoming sentient.

None of these warnings or claims have ever been officially proven, and there are a ton of people on the other side of the AI argument, speaking only about how AI can be helpful to the world. For example, NASA is using AI to design hardware for space and there are plenty of chatbots out there that can help with mental health, language learning, trip planning, or school subjects.

As to whether or not AI will ultimately have a positive or negative impact on the overall population, we don't know. However, if you want to see AI in action and experience it for yourself, we've rounded up some great AI apps for your Android device.