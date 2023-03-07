The Revolutionary Way NASA Uses AI To Design Hardware For Other Worlds

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a moment right now. ChatGPT is all over the news, image generators are cropping up left and right, and Elon Musk just publicly called for stricter AI regulation before admitting his outsized role in ushering this technology into the mainstream — whoops!

Now you can add to that list that NASA is using AI to design components for spacecraft and other precision instruments. So far, it seems to be a natural pairing, because the hardware designed this way looks a lot more alien in origin than it does terrestrial. At the same time, these struts and brackets and mounting pieces also have a sort of strange organic quality to them that nearly defies description. They're called "evolved structures."

According to NASA, the process start with a prompt, just like with other generative AI algorithms. In this case, the prompt will come from a design specialist or engineer. The prompt takes the form of constraints: four bolts need to go here; this point will experience 10 g's of acceleration in this direction; a technician's hand needs room here to pull a cable through. After that, the computer is left on its own to work out the details.

The AI can design complex solutions in just a few hours. As reported by Fast Company, it will design, analyze, and then reiterate the part every couple of minutes, a process that would take days of a team of skilled professionals. And speed isn't the only thing the AI has going for it.