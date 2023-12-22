5 Canva Features Every User Needs To Try

Canva is one of the most popular design websites for all types of projects, whether you need to create your next Instagram post or you want to build your wedding invitations. You can even integrate your work team's projects into Canva Visual Suite, allowing collaborations to keep ideas flowing. Most importantly, the platform is incredibly user-friendly, giving everyone, from experienced creators to new users, a chance to explore their artistic abilities.

Canva has two plans that the average user can work with — Canva Free and Canva Pro. Canva Pro offers access to exclusive templates and features, many of which are AI tools. It is $15 per month, but Canva does offer a 30-day free trial to test the benefits. With that being said, here are five Canva features every user needs to try based on our own experience with the platform. The best part is that each of these features is available on the free version of Canva, so everyone has access to them.