The 10 Most Helpful Microsoft PowerPoint Shortcuts

As a professional or student in today's world, chances are that you will have to make a slide presentation at some point in your work. In business, academic, and otherwise settings, these presentations are helpful in communicating new ideas or discoveries, elucidating the status of an organization, making projections about the future, and more. Chief among the applications and software used to make such slideshows is Microsoft PowerPoint, the product that effectively boosted the slideshow trend and presented a new way to, well, make presentations.

Microsoft has innovated incrementally on the PowerPoint user experience; without question, the software's offerings today are superior to what was available 20 years ago. Keyboard shortcuts have played a major role in this growth, as they give users a commendable level of control in how they can use the application. At the basic level, there are shortcuts to open an existing slide document, create a new presentation, or save your current work. For more niche purposes, such as when a user wishes to work with the thesaurus or spell check feature, there are shortcuts for that, too. Put simply, the value of keyboard shortcuts in PowerPoint lies in boosting your productivity and speed in designing slides, while giving you tools to perform specific functions if you can't remember the orthodox method.

Just like Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel, using shortcuts in PowerPoint adds a new dimension to the experience. We discuss these shortcuts below in 10 categories, from fundamental to advanced.