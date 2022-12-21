10 Most Helpful Microsoft Excel Shortcuts

After almost 30 years of its existence, Microsoft Excel still remains one of the best software applications for data analysis, computation, and visualization. It is used by professionals who work in large corporations or teams, small business owners who wish to keep track of their business finances, and even students trying to complete a data-based assignment. Importantly, Excel files also work in integration with other software and apps, and their formats are highly operable across the web.

For all of these use cases, Excel users would find that shortcuts make their lives easier. From the simple and popular shortcuts which let you easily copy, cut, and paste data, to the more unknown shortcuts for advanced functions, Excel allows for hundreds of keyboard shortcuts.

There's no question that they increase productivity, accelerate work competition, and improve the user experience. But what's even more exciting is that keyboard shortcuts can help users remember how to perform particular commands when they might have forgotten the standard tabs or panels to find them.

Several software companies have continued to build data analysis applications to rival Excel, with apps like Google sheets even one-upping Excel by auto-completing your data for you. Despite that, Excel remains a favorite for millions of people — and these keyboard shortcuts play a major role in that regard. We have categorized the shortcuts according to their function in Excel; while you may be familiar with some, others might be new to you. In any case, here are some of the most helpful Microsoft Excel shortcuts to achieve your goals faster and, perhaps, flex on your teammates.