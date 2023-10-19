5 Of The Best Apple Watch Apps For Keeping Safe While Traveling

Whether traveling across the country or to the other side of the world, safety is always a concern when venturing into unknown territory. Things can happen in the blink of an eye and easily catch you off guard, compromising your security and well-being. While your main focus will be your trip, it's important to maintain situational awareness, especially when traveling to new places. The good news is, if you're traveling with your Apple Watch, you have access to several apps that can help keep you safe on your journey.

These apps do everything from keeping you up to date on weather conditions to helping loved ones keep track of your whereabouts. If you don't know the local language, they can help you in a bind by ensuring language barriers don't compromise your safety. It's like having a personal travel companion, delivering real-time information to your wrist. Before getting started, optimizing your Apple Watch's settings for the best experience is a good idea.

Ready to gear up for your travels? Here are five Apple Watch apps to install before starting your next big adventure.