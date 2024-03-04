How To Get Map Directions On Your Apple Watch
Besides the obvious fitness monitoring benefits and location sharing features, the Apple Watch can also be useful for getting around, as it can help you with directions, whether you're walking, driving, or something in between.
Setting up map directions on your Apple Watch is pretty simple to do, as you'd probably expect. Additionally, while the map can and will show up on your watch's screen, you'll also get notifications as you travel. Sounds, taps, and vibrations are all used to let you know when it's time to turn, which direction to go, and when you're getting close to your destination.
One of your Apple Watch's lesser known features, Location Services will need to be turned on for map directions to work. Otherwise your watch won't be able to tell where you are, and by extension, not be able to guide you properly. If they weren't turned on during setup, you can always check or adjust them in your watch's Settings.
Directions on your watch
The simplest way to get directions onto your Apple Watch is to just use Siri. If you have Raise To Speak turned on, raise your Apple Watch up and talk, or if not start with "Hey Siri" and then ask for directions to a kind of location ("where's the nearest restaurant") or a specific address. But if you want more direct control over your directions:
- Open the Maps app on the Apple Watch and in watchOS 9 and older turn the Digital Crown to choose between Favorites, Guides, and Recents.
- In watchOS 10 and later, tap the Search icon (it looks like a magnifying glass) and then use the Digital Crown to choose between Favorites, Recents, Find Nearby, and Guides.
- Tap the entry you want in order to pull up directions in watchOS 9 and older. For watchOS 7, 8, or 9 choose cycling, driving, walking, or transit mode to view your routes and then tap the route you want to start.
- In watchOS 10, first tap the entry and then choose your destination, then tap the top-right button to choose directions for driving, walking, cycling, or using mass transit.
- To conclude the directions, tap the red X and then tap End.
Be aware that you'll only see your trip ETA displayed in the top-left corner of the Apple Watch screen in watchOS 9 and older. In order to view your ETA in watchOS 10 you'll need to swipe up from the map screen (asking Siri also works).