How To Get Map Directions On Your Apple Watch

Besides the obvious fitness monitoring benefits and location sharing features, the Apple Watch can also be useful for getting around, as it can help you with directions, whether you're walking, driving, or something in between.

Setting up map directions on your Apple Watch is pretty simple to do, as you'd probably expect. Additionally, while the map can and will show up on your watch's screen, you'll also get notifications as you travel. Sounds, taps, and vibrations are all used to let you know when it's time to turn, which direction to go, and when you're getting close to your destination.

One of your Apple Watch's lesser known features, Location Services will need to be turned on for map directions to work. Otherwise your watch won't be able to tell where you are, and by extension, not be able to guide you properly. If they weren't turned on during setup, you can always check or adjust them in your watch's Settings.