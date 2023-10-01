How To Quickly Share Your Location Using Your Apple Watch
In today's world, staying safe is a top priority. We've all heard the old tricks, like avoiding wearing headphones when walking alone at night or keeping an ear out for approaching footsteps. These traditional security measures have shown to be essential, rescuing lots of people from dangerous situations. Technology has also made significant efforts to improve security. From the mounting of security cameras keeping watchful eyes on public spaces to advanced Automated License Plate Recognition systems, technology has blended right into the landscape.
Smartphones now have integrated security features, and this has greatly enhanced personal safety, like the ability to share your location with loved ones in real time. It's reassuring to know that no matter where you are, someone you trust can keep tabs on your whereabouts. But what if you're out for a late-night jog and don't want to carry around your bulky phone? Technology has evolved to become even more compact and secure, with companies like Apple having introduced location-sharing features in the Apple Watch, even when your phone is out of reach.
Sharing location using Messages
If you have access to a Wi-Fi network nearby or own an LTE-equipped Apple Watch (Series 3 or a later model), you're in luck! Your device is equipped with cellular connectivity, allowing it to make calls, respond to messages, and share your location, all without needing your iPhone. Here's how you do it:
- Open the Messages app on your Apple Watch.
- Choose the chat where you want to share your location.
- Within the chat, scroll to the bottom to find the "More" option.
- Tap on Send Location.
When the recipient receives your location message, they'll view it as a small map, with a basic pin marking your approximate location. By tapping on the location message, they'll be redirected to maps, where they can zoom in and check your precise location in standard mode, satellite mode, hybrid mode, and also in augmented reality mode.
Sharing location using the Find People app
Here's another way you can share your location with precision using your Apple Watch. The Find People app is designed for location sharing on your Apple Watch. To give it a go, make sure your Apple Watch has its location feature activated. Here's what you need to do:
- Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.
- Scroll down to Privacy and give it a tap.
- Activate Location Services.
- Toggle the option to enable location sharing.
Now that you've set up your location-sharing settings on your Apple Watch, you can now share your whereabouts with others using the Find People app. No need to download anything; it comes pre-installed. Here's how to do it:
- Open the Find People app.
- Tap on Share My Location.
- You can either use the microphone icon to dictate a name, the contacts icon to select a name from your contacts list, or the keypad icon to manually enter a phone number.
- After using any of these methods, tap on a contact.
- Choose how long you want to share your location with them.
- On your Find People app home screen, you'll see the timeframe you've set for real-time location sharing when your selected contact receives your message.