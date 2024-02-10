5 Common Exercises That Could Help You Close Your Apple Watch Activity Rings

Your Apple Watch Activity rings represent three goals: Move, Exercise, and Stand. The Move goal calculates the total active calories you burn in a day — both with and without exercise. It's possible to close your Move goal without exercising, provided you've been fairly active and mobile the entire day. The Stand goal requires you to be standing for at least one minute each hour for 12 hours a day.

The Exercise goal is the most difficult to complete, particularly if you're not someone who exercises regularly. While the Apple Watch can automatically detect exercises like walking, running, cycling, and swimming, there are several other workouts you can start from your smartwatch.

For example, you can record workouts like yoga, pilates, tai chi, kickboxing, rowing, HIIT, stair stepper, elliptical, and many more. If you're looking for easier ways to manage your Apple Watch activity rings, you can log a few common exercises instead.