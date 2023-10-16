5 Essential Apple Watch Apps For Runners

Effective navigation is important during a run, especially when you find yourself in unfamiliar surroundings. While it might not be a big deal if you're jogging around your neighborhood, situations arise, such as being on a trip or moving to a new area, where maintaining your regular running routine becomes challenging. This is where the Footpath app for your Apple Watch proves invaluable. The Footpath app is available for free on the AppStore, offering both free and paid plans. To unlock the full range of benefits, it's worth considering the subscription, which runs at $24 a year.

With the app, you have the flexibility to record your own path if you enjoy exploring and wish to create personalized routes for future runs. Not feeling adventurous? No problem. You can use the built-in maps. By sketching out your desired route, the app automatically aligns your drawing with existing routes on the map, providing a seamless navigation experience. Enhancing your routes is made easy by adding waypoint markers to different locations. It helps if you want to remember important spots or landmarks along the way.

The app caters to different running styles, allowing you to adjust your running pace within the app. This feature dynamically adapts to your chosen pace, ensuring you complete your routes at the desired speed. Plus, the app offers a live satellite view for maps, enabling you to check out recent satellite imagery. This feature proves helpful in assessing trail conditions, such as snow, floods, or other storms.