5 Essential Apple Watch Apps For Runners
Before we had fancy watches like Apple Watches, people used various gadgets and methods to keep tabs on their runs and workouts. These included standalone pedometers for step counting, GPS watches for keeping an eye on distance, speed, and routes, and heart rate monitors for fitness enthusiasts. Some individuals also use online platforms like MapMyRun, Runkeeper, and Strava to upload data and track their fitness progress over time. It was like carrying a fat wallet full of cards when you could simplify by connecting your devices with Apple Pay and the Wallet app, where you can store all your cards conveniently.
With the evolution of the Apple Watch, it's like having all those old-school methods, and more rolled into a single device. Many apps, both pre-installed and downloadable, simplify tracking essential metrics during fitness activities. For runners, these fitness apps allow you to monitor distance, pace, heart rate, calories burned, elevation and altitude, route tracking, mapping, and more. Here are the five most useful Apple Watch apps for tracking these metrics.
The Workout App
Every time Apple rolls out a new iOS and WatchOS update, they enhance their built-in workout and fitness app. Rather than relying on a third-party app that often leaves you wondering about its quality, one dependable option is this native workout app integrated into the Apple Watch. While it might not offer the extensive customizations found in apps like WorkoutDoors, it does cover a broad spectrum of features for your running needs.
Using this app for your runs is a piece of cake. Simply open the app on your Apple Watch, select running from the list of workouts, and default details for the chosen activity—such as distance, calories burned, run time, and pacer—will appear on your screen. You can tweak your workout settings, and only the metrics you care about will appear on your screen. For those who stick to the same workout routine most of the time, you can create a shortcut on your iPhone to create a shortcut and display it on your Apple Watch face using the shortcut app. Plus, Siri can be used in the Native workout app. Starting a run is as simple as saying, "Hey Siri, start a 5KM Outdoor run."
WorkoutDoors
Interested in having personalized workout screens, custom interval training, and color-coded local maps to guide you along synced routes on your Apple Watch? These are just a few of the features offered by WorkoutDoors. Unlike the built-in workout app, WorkoutDoors requires a subscription, currently priced at a one-time fee of $6.99, which is quite reasonable. The standout feature of this app is its robust customization options. You get to decide what info shows up on your watch screen during your runs –- it's like having your personal fitness dashboard.
Plus, the app is made to handle various running intervals. Activating custom intervals is a straightforward process. Simply download the iOS app, navigate to settings, and access the interval schedules. For instance, you could set up a three-minute warmup, followed by a five-minute run and a two-minute jog, and it'll keep you in the loop with prompts on your Apple Watch. The best part? You don't need to carry your iPhone along. These intervals seamlessly sync with the WorkoutDoors app on your Apple Watch.
Water Minder
Consistently drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day is crucial for maintaining good health. The human body is composed of approximately 55% to 60% water, although this percentage can vary based on factors such as age, sex, body composition, and overall health. Given this substantial water composition, it's very important for regulating body functions. It's even more crucial during a run as the body loses water through sweating and breathing. The physical demands of running can lead to reduced awareness, a shift in focus towards performance, and heightened physical exhaustion. In such circumstances, forgetting to drink water is almost inevitable.
This is where the Water Minder app steps in. You set your daily hydration goals, and the app provides timely suggestions on when and how much water is needed throughout the day. Not limited to water alone, it tracks other fluids, too, like smoothies, coffee, and tea. Furthermore, it offers customization options, allowing users to choose different watch faces that display their body's water level, allowing for quick assessments of hydration needs. You should know that the Water Minder app is not free of charge. It's currently $4.99, and few additional in-app purchases are available. But with the importance of staying hydrated, it could be worth the bucks.
Footpath
Effective navigation is important during a run, especially when you find yourself in unfamiliar surroundings. While it might not be a big deal if you're jogging around your neighborhood, situations arise, such as being on a trip or moving to a new area, where maintaining your regular running routine becomes challenging. This is where the Footpath app for your Apple Watch proves invaluable. The Footpath app is available for free on the AppStore, offering both free and paid plans. To unlock the full range of benefits, it's worth considering the subscription, which runs at $24 a year.
With the app, you have the flexibility to record your own path if you enjoy exploring and wish to create personalized routes for future runs. Not feeling adventurous? No problem. You can use the built-in maps. By sketching out your desired route, the app automatically aligns your drawing with existing routes on the map, providing a seamless navigation experience. Enhancing your routes is made easy by adding waypoint markers to different locations. It helps if you want to remember important spots or landmarks along the way.
The app caters to different running styles, allowing you to adjust your running pace within the app. This feature dynamically adapts to your chosen pace, ensuring you complete your routes at the desired speed. Plus, the app offers a live satellite view for maps, enabling you to check out recent satellite imagery. This feature proves helpful in assessing trail conditions, such as snow, floods, or other storms.
Nike Run Club
This app, available at no cost, has been built to assist runners in monitoring and enhancing their running performance using the Apple Watch. It tracks all sorts of metrics such as heart rate, elevation, routes, and running pace to enhance how you experience your runs, like WorkoutDoors and the regular workout app on your Apple Watch. Additionally, the app provides pre-designed training plans tailored to diverse goals, whether you are preparing for a marathon or opting for a shorter run.
Beyond functioning as a fitness guide, the Nike Run Club app features a social tab where users can engage in challenges and connect with the broader community on the platform. The app supports audio-guided runs across various categories, featuring professional athletes and coaches, delivering expert guidance and motivation throughout your run. Since music is crucial for some of us to drown out the noise and stay focused, the app lets you hook up your Apple Music playlist seamlessly.