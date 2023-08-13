10 Best Fitness Apps For Your Apple Watch In 2023

The proliferation of health and fitness apps that have emerged in the wake of the smartphone era have truly revolutionized personal training. No matter the sport or form of exercise, there is an app for that, putting the kind of performance tracking and guidance usually only available through working with a professional in the palm of every user's hand.

Therein, however, lay the shortcoming. While smartphones are robust app platforms, they're not exactly designed or equipped to be a direct part of your exercise routine. Thankfully, wearables like the Apple Watch help fix that. The Cupertino tech giant's entree into wearable tech is perfectly positioned to be the fitness partner of your dreams, equipped as it is with sensors to track various metrics and a size, weight, and wearability profile that makes it a go-anywhere device. Apple has placed a big emphasis on biometrics, rolling out new sensors and features with every iteration, and it's turned the Apple Watch into a powerful tool for achieving fitness goals.

Of course, while the hardware goes a long way, it needs the right applications to realize its full potential. Fortunately, a whole host of developers have been quick to jump on the Apple Watch's capabilities and design apps that take full advantage of them. This has led to something of a crowded field, but that's why we're here to help. Here's a look at the best offerings for the fitness-minded Apple Watch owner.