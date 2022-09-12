How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch

With Water Lock, the Apple Watch ejects water from its speaker and disables touch input on the screen. That's it. Some users seem to think that the Water Lock enables a special mode that seals off the Watch's speaker from water or provides extra protection against water versus when it's turned off, but that's not the case. Water Lock on Apple Watch is simply a way to ensure you're not accidentally sending a text or calling someone while the touch screen is submerged underwater. That's why you can still hear your notification alerts while Water Lock is enabled in a situation where your Apple Watch might not be fully submerged — like, for example, when you're in the shower.

In a way, this is a good thing because if you forget to turn on Water Lock and submerge your Apple Watch in water, your Watch is still protected. Water resistance and the duration for which you can submerge your Apple Watch are based solely upon what model you have, as explained by Apple. For example, the Apple Watch Ultra can be submerged for up to around 328 feet.

Note that on its website, Apple warns that if your smartwatch speaker sounds muffled after turning off Water Lock and purging the water, you should simply let the water evaporate. You shouldn't shake the smartwatch or try to stick anything into its openings, as either activity could damage the wearable.